Jenrick Now Favourite To Be Next Cabinet Exit

After being cleared of bullying and very strong performance of late, punters have lengthened the odds on former favourite Priti Patel being the next to exit the Cabinet. Save your money, there would be a hue and cry from the Tory rank and file if she was moved. Can’t see her being pushed out in a rumoured July reshuffle.

Robert Jenrick’s odds have shortened to now make him the minister that is most at risk in a reshuffle. He is in all kinds of trouble, “Murky Links in Billionaire’s Property Deal” type headlines have not been kind to him in the last week. Jenrick’s embroiled in that perennial political scandal – a planning decision that favours a party donor. He over-ruled the local council to approve a billion pound development. Planned by developers he coincidentally was sat next to on the table at a Carlton Club fundraising dinner organised by CCHQ…

If you fancy your luck Jenrick’s 4/1 at the bookies: Next Cabinet Member to Leave.