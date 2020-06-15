Fauci Confirms Face Mask Cover Up

The USA’s own Chris Whitty, Dr Anthony Fauci, has given a revealing interview to The Street where he confirms what many have suspected about government advice on mask-wearing for quite some time.

When asked “why weren’t we told to wear masks in the beginning?” Fauci admitted that the initial advice against mask wearing was to protect supply chains for health care workers – not because they didn’t work. Admitting the public was lied to.

“the reason for that is that we were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply. And we wanted to make sure that the people namely, the health care workers, who were brave enough to put themselves in a harm way, to take care of people who you know were infected with the coronavirus and the danger of them getting infected.”

Guido noted back in April that the Government was hesitating to recommend masks so as to prioritise NHS PPE supplies over the health of others in society. The US, UK, Germany, France, and Spain have all u-turned on their initial stance to not recommend mask-wearing. The latter three countries now make them compulsory in shops as well as transport. Guido only expects mask-wearing recommendations to increase…