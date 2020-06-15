BBC Impartiality Adviser’s Ultra Partisan Anti-Boris, Anti-Brexit Tweets

Former Director of BBC News and now a lecturer at Professor of Journalism at Cardiff University, Richard Sambrook, has been drafted in by the Beeb to advise on impartiality, specifically on platforms like Twitter. So the BBC have turned to the famously not left wing world of academia…

Guido’s not sure Sambrook is the most impartial of impartiality advisers, having

The truth is there is far too much anti-Boris anti-Brexit bias to include in one article. Guido found Sambrook’s Twitter account to be more that of a partisan political commentator than an aspiring impartiality tsar. What a bonkers hire for advice on social media conduct…