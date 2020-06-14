PC Palmer Plaque Pissing Protestor Pinched

Absolute shame on this man.
Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent.
Please help identify him. pic.twitter.com/8ydcNmTWrN
— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 13, 2020
Essex Police have announced they have arrested a man on suspicion of urinating on the Westminster memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer at yesterday’s far-right Westminster protest. It’s reported the man handed himself in. He should be sentenced to clean the streets as a community service.