PC Palmer Plaque Pissing Protestor Pinched

Essex Police have announced they have arrested a man on suspicion of urinating on the Westminster memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer at yesterday’s far-right Westminster protest. It’s reported the man handed himself in. He should be sentenced to clean the streets as a community service.

