Starmer’s Stunning Start

Keir Starmer will take satisfaction from this animation by Ipsos MORI, showing the performance of every opposition leader since the 1980s. It shows that opposition leaders that keep their approval ratings positive come the general election, win. Something the current occupants of Downing Street will be determined to figure out how to avoid…

Labour has gone from having an opposition leader with the worst ever ratings to one with ratings as good as they ever had. Doing little and letting popular anger with the lockdown be directed at the government is working for Sir Keir. Kinnock started out with positive approval ratings that dissipated within 2 years. Early days yet, will Starmer’s positive rating last until 2024?