Sadiq Finally Discourages Mass Protests

One week after the Black Lives Matter protests kicked off in London, Sadiq Khan has finally spoken to an epidemiologist* who has suggested mass public gatherings are not, in fact, great for public health in the midst of a pandemic. Who knew that chanting and singing protest songs in close quarters might disperse viral matter from their mouths onto fellow protesters, potentially kicking off a second wave of the Coronavirus? A plea to protestors tweeted from the Mayor’s account implores activists to “stay at home and find a safe way to make your voice heard.” Albeit mainly framing the discouragement around planned counter-protests by “far-right groups”…

“I’m extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence. Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests, which means that the risk of disorder is high. Be in no doubt these counter-protests are there to provoke violence, and their only goal is to distract and hijack this important issue. Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend.”

Sadiq’s been far too busy tearing down and covering up statues to consider the spread of Coronavirus…

*Though that view is not unanimous.