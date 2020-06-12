Must Robert the Bruce Fall?

Graffiti calling Robert the Bruce a “racist king” and calling for his statue to be removed has been sprayed on the statue at the site of the Battle of Bannockburn. The hitherto Black Lives Matter supporting SNP are now outraged at the defiling of their icon, the king who led Scotland during the First War of Scottish Independence against England. This is act of vandalism stirs strong emotions in any patriotic Scot. Sadly left-wing SNP supporters struck a very different attitude when it was Churchill getting defiled…