Emily Sheffield Replaces George Osborne at Evening Standard

From the first of next month, Emily Sheffield will replace George Osborne as editor of the Evening Standard. Osborne himself will move upstairs to editor-in-chief. Osborne has overseen tens of millions in losses at the paper and had no idea how to turn it around. As many have pointed out, Sheffield is Samantha Cameron’s sister.

After 3 wonderful years I’m stepping down as @EveningStandard editor to become editor-in-chief. Thanks to the team who’ve made the paper a must read + helped me steer it through the greatest crisis in its history,never missing an edition & producing some of its finest journalism — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 12, 2020

Very proud to be the announced as the new Editor of the Evening Standard. It has been a core part of my daily life since I moved to London aged 18. And spent five formative years there as a young journalist in my 20s. @standardnews @mrevgenylebedev @George_Osborne — Emily Sheffield (@emilysheffield) June 12, 2020

She is charged with making it a profitable digital first offering. That’s not an easy trick for a paper dependent on property and consumer advertising with little must read content. Congratulations!