Bristol’s First Black Statue Damaged in Substance Attack

A Bristol statue of poet Alfred Fagon – believed to be the city’s first black statue – has been found doused in a “corrosive substance” thought to be bleach. It is unknown whether the damage will be permanent or who was responsible…

The attack on the 1987 bust, thought to have happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, comes days after the statue of slave owner Edward Colston had been pulled down by Black Lives Matter activists. This is likely to be a mindless attack by racists in response…