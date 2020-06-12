UK and EU Formally Accept No Transition Extension

Today was the last joint committee meeting prior to the end-of-month deadline for an extension to the UK’s transition period out of the EU. The Withdrawal Agreement committed both sides to “adopt a single position” on whether or not to extend the transition period. Today that decision has been reached and acknowledged by the EU. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has now said “I take this as a definite conclusion of this discussion”…

By the next time Michael Gove meets with the EU Commission the fact of no extension will have been set in stone by its July 1 deadline. On 1 January 2021, the UK is fully taking back control. It’s Canada or Australia…