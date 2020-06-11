Welsh Assembly Poll Shows Healthy Brexit Party

In a sign that despite Nigel losing his LBC gig today, his party is not going away any time soon, a new Survation poll for the Centre for Welsh Studies has revealed that the Brexit Party is currently holding 8% support in constituencies and 10% of the regional list vote – both figures ahead of the Lib Dems who sit on 7% for both. The findings also pour cold water on Tory hopes of a breakthrough in Wales, behind Labour by double figures in each.

The Brexit Party numbers have already been privately remarked on in Tory circles. It’s clear that Farage’s party is still waiting in the wings to swoop in should the Government back down on Brexit, or surrender in the culture war to the statue dismantling mob. In the first quarter this year, despite limping away from the 2019 election with zero seats, the Brexit Party took in almost £2 million in donations. The Tories should watch their backs…