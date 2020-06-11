Unilever to Unify HQ in London

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever repeatedly threatened that if the United Kingdom were to leave the EU it would have to consolidate its headquarters in Holland. Now the gloating and threats from Remainers looks seriously misjudged as the firm has announced that in fact the opposite will happen, the firm is indeed ditching its duel structure, to consolidate in London, not the Netherlands. This follows Nissan’s announcement that it will consolidate manufacturing in Sunderland, shutting its Madrid plant. The doomsters and gloomsters got it wrong…