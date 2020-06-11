Poole Fights Back Against Baden-Powell Statue Removal

People in Poole are up in arms today upon hearing news that the local council is to remove the town’s Robert Baden-Powell statue “for its own safety” after threats from the ‘Topple the Racists’ campaign. So far, almost all the media’s coverage has focused on the rioters, ignoring the views of the majority in this country who do not want local statues to be torn down. The public zeitgeist was captured by one woman who told Sky News she is “livid, absolutely livid”.

The seeds of what some are calling a cultural revolution does not bode well for public support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Edward Colston was one thing, now Gladstone, Churchill, Nelson, and Baden-Powell are another…