“Coronavirus Doesn’t Spread in Gatherings I Support”

Whilst many scientists think chanting and singing protest songs in close quarters with fellow protestors may spread a second wave of the Coronavirus, one self-described “leading global scientist” has revealed a fascinating new study into how Coronavirus doesn’t spread during mass left-wing protests. Updating the left’s previous thinking, during the Cummings saga, that a single person breaking lockdown would be personally responsible for the deaths of thousands. Interesting stuff, many protestors will find this very reassuring…