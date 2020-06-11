Churchill Statue Boarded Up

Shocking scenes in Parliament Square, as a co-conspirator passed on photos of Winston Churchill’s statue – facing the Palace of Westminster – being boarded up. A few years ago in a BBC poll of a million people he was voted Britain’s greatest Briton. Now he is being boarded up to protect him from the mob. Something has gone very wrong.

Similar photos have also emerged of the Cenotaph having to be protected from expected protests.

The square has been controlled by the City Hall since 1999. An admission they have lost control of the streets.
