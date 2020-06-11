Farage Stepping Down from LBC

LBC has announced that Nigel Farage is stepping down from his LBC show with immediate effect.

Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect. We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.

The question is: what next for Nige. It’s noticeable his Youtube channel has been much more lively recently – might be worth keeping an eye on…

Guido also wonders whether Nigel might find himself more at home at TalkRadio…