UK Has Been Coal Free For Two Months

In news that will annoy green groups more than it should, under the Tories Britain has been running coal-free for two months. The transition away from coal has been remarkably rapid following the establishment of the Powering Past Coal Alliance by the UK and Canada. Long before any Extinction Rebellion protests…

Last night’s BBC News, however, chose to imply that this success was due to wind turbines – despite the same segment showing just 1.7% of UK generation was coming from them. In reality their footage confirmed that gas and nuclear power are the two largest energy sources for the UK – forms of energy that are both much cleaner than coal and are regularly campaigned against by confused environmentalists. Without Green campaigners’ opposition to nuclear power perhaps this target could have been achieved earlier…

UPDATE: Unite the union is balloting over strike action in protest at the closure of the Drax coal power plant next year.