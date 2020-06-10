Two Metre Rule Set to Fall With Incidence of Infection

Boris Johnson gave the clearest hint yet today in Prime Minister’s Questions, after weeks of speculation and pressure, hinting that the UK’s two-metre rule will be reduced as the prevalence of Coronavirus falls. This follows a report in this morning’s Telegraph that the unpopular rule has been left out of draft Government guidance on reopening pubs and restaurants. Government proposals refer to “wider spacing” instead…

Guido’s previously noted the difference in risk reduction one versus two metres facilitates (reduction of 82% against one of 91% respectively). The Cabinet is said to be in favour of relaxing the rule, which is currently double the WHO recommendation. This is all a balance of risk, and it looks like the Government is poised to come down on the side of more personal responsibility…