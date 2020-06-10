Tom Calls Out Newly Woke ‘Penguin Piers’ Morgan on GMB

The cultural crusade hurtling through Britain at the moment has yet to draw lines. Gladstone is now un-personed in the eyes of many for his father’s dealings in slavery. Little Britain and Come Fly With Me have been taken off iPlayer and Netflix. Guido wonders if GMB is next over Piers Morgan’s alleged transphobia…

Our Tom this morning faced Piers and Professor Kehinde Andrews who claimed most black people see George Washington someone who “is most known for owning slaves”, rather than primarily as someone who founded the USA. Guido isn’t sure that some of these activists are representative of the people they claim to speak for…