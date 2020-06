A new YouGov poll shows 51% of the public believe Labour is still not ready for Government, in comparison to only 26% who say they are. In stark contrast, Sir Keir holds an 8% net approval on the question of looking like a PM in waiting.

Downing Street will be disappointed to see Starmer’s net approval rating again rising from +23 to +27 as Boris plummets from +22 to -7. The Corbynites in Labour are still a millstone around their neck…