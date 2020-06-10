A new report from the IEA and CIVITAS outlines a range of deregulatory and tax-cutting measures that could drive the UK’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
Julian Jessop, co-author of REBOOTING BRITAIN – How the UK can recover from coronavirus, says many have argued the crisis has demonstrated the need for permanent increases in government intervention and public spending – but this would be wrong:
“The state has had to step in to protect businesses and jobs while the economy has been shut down. But with the public health emergency now easing, the government should move aside and let markets work properly again.”
The report says measures such as scrapping planning and occupational rules, whilst revisiting other employment obligations, could hasten the recovery. It also suggests planned increases in the National Living Wage need a fundamental rethink, whilst warning that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is now proving to be both expensive and distortionary.
In tonight’s DEFINITE ARTICLE, the IEA’s Syed Kamall discusses all this and more with Julian and his fellow co-author Len Shackleton.
JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6 pm – HERE or on YouTube.