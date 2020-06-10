Nuneaton Councillor’s Licence to Rake it In

While her constituents struggle with the economic fallout of Coronavirus, one Labour Councillor in Nuneaton is laughing her way to the bank after receiving £4,678 for attending just one meeting. Annualised, she’s pro rata on a premier league footballer’s wage of over £7 million a year…

Tricia Elliott was given the sizable wad in her role as Chair of the Licensing Committee at the council. A freedom of information request by an angry local resident, however, revealed that Elliott chaired only one of the two meetings in the 2019-2020 year – the second of which ended up being chaired by Tory Councillor Kyle Evans. Evans didn’t receive a penny…

“In the municipal year 2018 – 2019 Councillor Patricia Elliott was not chair of the Licensing Committee. In the municipal year 2019 – 2020 only two Licensing Committees were held of which Councillor Patricia Elliott chaired one meeting and the Vice Chair Councillor Kyle Evans chaired the other.”

To further rub the news in for local taxpayers hit by Coronavirus, because of the pandemic her chairmanship has been extended. Making her entitled to continue receiving the allowance even though there are no meetings… literally money for nothing.