Public Disagree With Vigilantes Tearing Down Statues

As left-wing protesters turn up the heat in Oxford, setting their sights on Oriel College’s statue of Cecil Rhodes, it’s worth remembering that a tiny minority of Brits support the violent removal of statues by mobs with no due process. YouGov found that just 13% of Brits supported self-appointed statue removers tearing down the statue of Edward Colston on Sunday…

In Bristol, the police stood by and let the event – opposed by an overwhelming 87% of Brits – happen with seeming impunity. The Government does not want to see that happen again with both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary insisting those involved will face justice. Priti delivered a bollocking to the Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset police force over their weekend inaction. No doubt Oxford police will have got the message. 5 p.m. is the official start of the showdown between due process and mob rule…