MP Says Asians are “Over-Represented” in the NHS

Labour’s Mark Hendrick has written a piece for LabourList on the importance of talking about black voices specifically rather than other minority groups. He states that in top medical jobs, British Asians are “overrepresented”…

“I specifically say Black and not Asian, because all too often the BAME tag is applied as a one-size-fits-all plaster to numerous issues. For example, Asian people from Indian heritage background are over-represented in the higher medical and dentistry sector in the NHS and I suspect in the private health industries too”

Surely he is not saying there should be fewer people of Asian descent working in the NHS? Imagine if a Tory MP had said there too many Asian doctors!