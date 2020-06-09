Majority of Britons Back Citizenship Path for Hong Kong Dual Nationals

New polling shows that 57% of both Conservative and Labour voters support the move, as do 65% and 52% of LibDem and Brexit Party supporters respectively. Interestingly older brits support the offer (59%) more than young Brits (52%). Overall, the strength of support for the move to help British Nationals threatened by the Chinese Communist Party’s disregard for the UK-China Joint Agreement on Hong Kong has surprised some MPs…

Sunder Katwala of the British Future think tank notes that this reveals attitudes towards migration in Britain may be far less based on race than people fear. A historic link to Britain often drives support more than race when it comes to migration, noting there is “more support for Hong Kong Chinese than e.g. white people from Russia or Serbia“. Taking back control did not mean closing the borders…