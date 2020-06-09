LIVE at 6.30

In tonight’s LIVE WITH LITTLEWOOD – at the new time of 6.30 pm – the IEA’s MARK LITTLEWOOD will be joined by another stellar cast of journalists, think tankers and commentators including the Mail on Sunday’s DAN HODGES, JANET DALEY of The Telegraph, Spiked’s BRENDAN O’NEILL and ALEX DEANE of FTI Consulting.

Also taking part in the free-rolling debate will be ROBERT COLVILE of the Centre for Policy Studies, MATTHEW LESH of the Adam Smith Institute and JOHN O’CONNELL of the Taxpayers’ Alliance. And from across the pond we’ll be joined by MICHAEL CARNUCCIO, of the JTK Group, and TERRY KIBBE of Free the People.

They’ll discuss:

  • The prospects for the UK’s post-pandemic economic recovery
  • The anomalies and absurdities of lockdown life
  • The Black Lives Matter protests here and in the US
  • The way America has handled the coronavirus crisis

And much more!

JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6.30 – HERE or on YouTube.
