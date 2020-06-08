Starmer: Statue Toppling was “Completely Wrong”, “Nobody Should Condone the Lawlessness”

Sir Keir may have badly failed to read the room of Labour opinion this morning when condemning the actions of Black Lives Matter protestors who yesterday toppled a Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston. Siding with Priti Patel, Starmer chastised the activists, saying the way the statue came down was “completely wrong”, and “nobody should condone the lawlessness”. He saved himself from unbridled backlash from lefty activists by conceding the statue should have “come down properly with consent” years ago…
