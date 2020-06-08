Telegraph Confirm they are Returning Furlough Money

When the Spectator announced last week that they were returning their furloughing cash to the Treasury after a financially successful lockdown, Guido readers were the first to also hear plans afoot by the Telegraph to follow suit. The paper has today officially announced they will be returning the taxpayer cash after a “very strong subscription performance” during the pandemic. With a 200% subscription skyrocket in March alone…

Guido observed last week that outlets on the right, himself included, seem to have ridden out Coronavirus and the lockdown fairly successfully. It still remains to be seen whether any of the left-wing press will be returning taxpayers’ money to the Treasury…