Rob Roberts Reviews his Colleagues

A good rule of thumb after being selected a parliamentary candidate is to go through your social media and at least prune out controversial Tweets, if not blanket delete them all just to be safe. At the weekend, Rob Roberts switched his old account, ‘@TransparentRob‘, to private after Owen Jones called out old Tweets describing David Lammy “the most racist politician in Britain”. Luckily, Guido managed to comb through all 5 year’s worth before he made the change…

Rob’s blunt colleague reviews include:

Dominic Raab: “another politician in it for himself instead of the National interest. Shame on you.” “another politician in it for himself instead of the National interest. Shame on you.”

Michael Gove: “Time to stand up, be counted and finally show some loyalty” “Time to stand up, be counted and finally show some loyalty”

Andrew Bridgen: “back-stabbing, politicking, conniving… increasingly becoming a complete disgrace”

Robert Courts: “#anothernobody”

In 2018 he also Tweeted “Thanks a lot “Call me Dave” Cameron. You have screwed everyone over.” Sentiments he presumably didn’t repeat when recently using David Cameron to try and solicit dates with a young Tory activist…

The emergence of these less-than-diplomatic feelings will no doubt leave Rob Roberts red-faced the next time he visits Parliament’s Tea Room. Though he may want to steer clear of the Tea Room for a while, as Guido is told his North Wales colleagues have been overheard there plotting how to steal Tory wards from the gaffe-prone MP’s constituency during the boundary review…