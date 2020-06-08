Lord Speaker Returning to Woolsack Today

In March Guido reported that 82-year-old Lord Speaker Norman Fowler had left London to work from his Isle of Wight home “for the time being”, and in so doing encourage vulnerable members of the House of Lords to stay away from the Chamber. Guido can now reveal Lord Fowler will be returning to the Lords today, after almost three months of remote working. His crack will be back on the sack this afternoon…

Lord Fowler is returning in order to conduct the new hybrid, semi-digital House of Lords which starts today. His return, however, is being stressed as not a cue for other members to return. The Lord Speaker will be likely presiding over more screens than people. Tune in to the Lords Chamber for what will no doubt be a teething problem full first session at 14:30…