Piers Morgan Has Not Always Been An Ally of Black Lives Matter

Once you grasp that Piers is only attention grabbing with his new found support for woke positions, it all makes sense. He was pro-Trump when Trump was on the rise, anti-Trump now he looks like he is on the way out. Back in 2016 Piers was not so keen on supporting Black Lives Matter. Writing why-oh-why pieces in the Daily Mail, using the classic “All Lives Matter” line and constantly asking what about the lives of black cops. There is no point analysing Piers’ output for consistency, he’s in the infotainment business. It is an act…