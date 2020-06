MPs passing through the division lobbies in Parliament today have had a first look at the new solution to in-person voting, ending the so called Rees-Mogg conga snaking to the chamber. Instead of voting in the chamber itself by the dispatch box and announcing their name and vote (a task that proved too complicated for many MPs), members will now vote by tapping their card on one of two new card readers in each voting lobby, away from the prying eyes of the press. A simpler solution…