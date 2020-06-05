Lammy: You Can’t Condemn Cummings then Go on Public Protests

In a not-so-subtle dig at his colleague Barry Gardiner, David Lammy told Question Time viewers last night that he isn’t participating in the Black Lives Matter protests, as you can’t “one week condemn Dominic Cummings for travelling up the country and the next go out” and protest. If left-wingers who criticised Cummings’ actions shouldn’t go out and protest, Guido imagines the movement may snuff out pretty quickly…

Lammy also said he won’t be protesting as he’s in a position of responsibility, implying those who do go out are irresponsible, whilst saying he applauds those who “have taken to the streets in our country” A record number of flip flops in record time…