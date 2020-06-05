Barnier: “No Significant Areas of Progress” in Round 4 Negotiations

Concluding the fourth negotiating round on the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Michel Barnier has said “there have been no significant areas of progress”.

David Frost also released a statement declaring “Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone”. Barnier clearly isn’t reciprocating the “positive tone” as his press conference involved waving around the political declaration, telling the press “This document is available in all languages, including English. It’s not difficult to read.”