Tim Davie Named New BBC Director General

The ultimate insider pick. Davie temporarily covered in the role as a stop gap before Tony Hall after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012. He has now officially become the BBC’s seventeenth Director General. There will do doubt be some grumbles that he is white and male…

UPDATE: The BBC are getting in some good old fashioned BBC bashing today, with Media Editor Amol Rajan on air making a point that Davie was privately educated. He later clarified on Twitter that whilst Davie did go to a private school, he attended on “a scholarship, and was the first in his family to go to university.” Oops…