CBI U-Turn, Oppose Brexit Extension

Remainers claiming to be on the side of businesses will have been left red-faced last night, after the Director-General of the CBI told Newsnight the organisation now opposes any extension to the implementation period beyond December 2020; arguing businesses have the “resilience to be able to plan for a ‘no deal’ Brexit,” and they have “no interest in delaying”.

This from the same organisation Vote Leave styled as the “voice of Brussels“. Amazing the kind of damascene conversion majority government can inspire. They’ve come a long way since shouts of “kill the CBI” were heard at Cummings’ Vote Leave victory speech…