Captain Hindsight Strikes Again

Labour is yet again proving their new unofficial mantra of “agree, u-turn, criticise”, in pretending mask rules would have come in sooner were they in charge. Claiming credit for ‘lobbying‘ for the change, the Mayor of London released a statement both approving of and taking credit for the new mandatory mask wearing rules for public transport.

“This is something I and others have been calling on ministers to do for some time… from Monday 15th June, everyone must wear a covering over their nose and mouth for the entirety of any journeys made using the public transport network. This will be mandatory and will help everyone be safer.”

The trouble with this statement is Sadiq is Chairman of Transport for London, and could have mandated this change himself across London’s transport network at any time he wanted. He chose not to…

This week Sadiq has struck a very different tone from previous months. This is the same Mayor of London who as recently as March was busy telling Londoners that “there is no risk in using the Tube or buses or other forms of public transport”. Captain Hindsight…