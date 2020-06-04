Where’s Barry Gone?

Guido was surprised to see Mr Gardiner didn’t turn up for Business Questions today. He had been thirteenth (unlucky for some) on the order paper to speak, yet – much to Guido’s disappointment – he was nowhere to be seen. Even more curiously, a co-conspirator tells Guido they saw Barry heading to the Speaker’s offices at around 9 am this morning – no doubt for a talking to. The house authorities are taking infection risk very seriously. Guido would not be surprised if his colleagues do not see the former Shadow Trade Secretary for two weeks, less than voluntarily…
June 4 2020 @ 15:31
