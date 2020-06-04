Two Australian Journalists Attacked at London Protests

Channel 9 News reporter Ben Avery was set upon by a group yesterday, not long after the station’s correspondent Sophie Walsh was attacked by a man with a screwdriver saying the words “Allah Akbar”. Bystanders caught the attacker until police arrived. Today he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

On top of the attacks on the Australian journalists, unidentified reporters were assaulted yesterday by crowds chanting “F**k the Daily Mail”.

So far, today appears to be calmer…

