Two Australian Journalists Attacked at London Protests

Channel 9 News reporter Ben Avery was set upon by a group yesterday, not long after the station’s correspondent Sophie Walsh was attacked by a man with a screwdriver saying the words “Allah Akbar”. Bystanders caught the attacker until police arrived. Today he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

On top of the attacks on the Australian journalists, unidentified reporters were assaulted yesterday by crowds chanting “F**k the Daily Mail”.

This protest is simmering on the brink. After a period of calm, it almost escalates as journalists are hounded away from Downing Street with chants of “fu*k the Daily Mail”@LBC #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iaaqOdRTWD — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 3, 2020

So far, today appears to be calmer…