Through-the-Keyhole: Jolyon’s £3 Million Windmill Special

After multiple false claims by Jolyon Maugham QC that the Mail on Sunday was attempting to dox his address, Maugham is now abandoning his Sussex windmill after £750,000 of restoration; listing the 7-bedroom Grade-II listed, twentieth-century millhouse on Rightmove for £3,000,000. Guido wonders if Jolyon’s strapped for cash after his successive high-profile court defeats…

The Maughams bought the acre-and-a-half plot back in 2013 for the bargain price of £1.1 million, telling their local paper and the BBC of plans for a “massive” restoration process. Seven years on and the Remainer barrister stands to rake in well over £1 million profit from the project – tax free.

The renovations, completed by award-winning architect Sarah Featherstone, won two RIBA awards in 2017. Nice to see Jolyon can win something…

The house’s garden – beset with a nineteenth-century windmill – is certainly the jewel in the listing’s crown, complete with a high-walled vegetable plot and outdoor dining space: certain to keep out any pesky vermin…

Like it’s owner, the house has a distinct air of grandeur, with features that could make you dizzy after looking at it for too long…