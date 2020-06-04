Sweaty Sharma Isolates, Barry Gardiner Integrates

Alok Sharma, who spent much of his time at the Despatch Box yesterday dabbing his face with a handkerchief, has now gone into self isolation. He is awaiting the results of a Coronavirus test. If it comes back positive, rather than just hay fever, many of his colleagues may be asked to go into isolation under the NHS Test and Trace scheme…

This swift isolation is in stark contrast to the former Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner, who, appearing to justify his actions by saying he has been social distancing since March, proudly took part in a non-socially distant mass gathering yesterday. He Tweeted:

“Been social distancing since March. Today I broke it to join the #BlackLivesMattter demo outside Parliament and take a knee with thousands of brave young people calling for Justice.”

This was the same Barry Gardiner who just two days earlier appearing on TalkRADIO, claimed it was far too early to begin loosening the lockdown, saying that the priority “at the moment” had to be “eliminat[ing] transition from this virus”. Who knew “at the moment” ended on Wednesday?..

After the event Tory MP Imran Khan raised a Point of Order in the House calling on Gardiner to self-isolate and not return less he put other MPs and House staff at risk. In his point, Khan said “if he returns to this House, a vector of the disease will be allowed access to spread amongst the hard-working staff here.” Guido waits to see what Gardiner will do…