Piers Morgan’s Son Attends Mass Gathering

Piers Morgan’s son Stanley should be expecting a stern talking to from his dad after his in person attendance yesterday at a less than socially distant Black Lives Matter protest. Stanley, a 22 year-old aspiring actor, tweeted a photo from the middle of a bustling crowd in what appears to be Hyde Park, describing the event as “one of the most moving experiences of my life.” If his dad is anything as abrasive behind closed doors towards those who break guidelines as he is on the telly, Stanley should prepare for another memorable experience…