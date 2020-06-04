Piers Morgan Owes Rudy Giuliani an Apology

A feisty exchange this morning saw Piers Morgan clash with former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani. The spat, which began over Trump’s response to the murder of George Floyd, descended into barbs over ratings, disputes over levels of how unhinged everyone is, and finally what appears to be mis-hearing a swear word. Guido didn’t hear one…

RG “I remember the mistakes you made and I remember how you stuffed* up!” PM “We would like to apologise for the language you just used” … PM “You’ve come on here, you’ve been rude and abusive, you sound unhinged, you’ve been using profanity. And you were somebody I used to admire Rudy.” RG “I haven’t used profanity, tell me the profanity that I have used. You lie about that too!”

Piers Morgan appears to have interpreted what Guido heard clearly as “stuffed up”* as something much more profane. Listening back the word definitely sounds like it starts with an S rather than an F. Other points aside, for this Piers owes Rudy an apology…

*Our friends at the Speccie think it was “sucked up”. Either way it was not profane.