Hypocrite Gardiner Deletes Cummings Letter from Website

Barry has wiped his website of a post, “about the flagrant way in which Mr Cummings defied the rules”, following his own flagrant flouting of the rules yesterday. The post was put up on his site on 2 June, the day before he broke the rules himself. Guido reported this morning that Gardiner had been campaigning to keep a strict lockdown as recently as Monday evening. The post about Cummings been replaced by an article entitled “Why I joined the protest yesterday.” Whatever could be the reason for the original article’s trip down the memory hole?

In the new article he says “On Tuesday evening I received a negative test result”. Guido spotted him in voting in parliament on Tuesday afternoon. Working off the reasonable assumption he got tested because he was showing symptoms, as per the guidelines, why was he voting in parliament before he’d got test results back?