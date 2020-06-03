What Has Rob Halfon Swept Away?

Rob Halfon has been doing the media rounds a lot over the last few days, drawing attention to a curious glove puppet on his bookcase. Children’s TV character Sweep could be seen behind the Education Select Committee Chair on today’s episode of Politics Live, during last week’s Liaison Committee questioning of the Prime Minister, while he was chairing the Education Select Committee in May, even back in in April Sweep was there on his book case. Buy why?

Today the mystery was solved by Twitter user Various Jams, who brought to light an older photo of the bookcase, sans puppet. Sweep had swept away the just as distracting massive books about Hitler. Fair enough.

Before you jump to the wrong conclusion… Halfon used to run Conservative Friends of Israel…