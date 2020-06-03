Only 7% Cite Cummings as Reason for Loosening Lockdown

A new poll by YouGov finds only 7% of the public have started breaking lockdown rules more over the past week due to the coverage of Dominic Cummings’ Durham trip. Despite hacks spending days hyping up the public health effect the story would have…

73% of the public have continued following lockdown rules as strictly over the last week than previously, with 21% following rules less strictly. Of this latter group, one third mentioned Dominic Cummings in their reasons for their loosening. He was not even the primary reason given…

Guido can only imagine how much lower the 7% figure would be if the media and left-wing Twitterati hadn’t kept the story burning on for a week with fake sightings and speculation. The truth is, much of the media wanted this figure to be much higher so they could once again reignite the coverage…