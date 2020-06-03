Mail Claims Travel Quarantine is Cummings’ Dead Cat, Despite Predating Scandal

Today the Daily Mail dedicates a full page to the idea that the Government’s two-week quarantine plan for new arrivals into the country was, in fact, just a “dead cat” strategy to distract from a Guardian story on 8th May about care homes. A drastic measure for a Government polling over 50%…

“According to sources, he telephones The Times [on 8 May] to inform a journalist that he Government intended to impose a 14 day quarantine on all arrivals by air to the UK… He had briefed about quarantine to deflect attention away from the care home crisis.”

Which is odd given newspapers were reporting the Government’s two-week quarantine plans back in April, the month before the Guardian story…