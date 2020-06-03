LOCKDOWN RAGE?
  • Is the government’s “moderate” approach to easing the lockdown right?
  • Is America’s immune system failing? Are the riots playing out across the US a mass outburst of lockdown rage?
  • What impact will Covid-19 have on globalisation and immigration?
  • And is the lockdown lulling us into a dystopian lifestyle?

Join host Mark Littlewood and a stellar cast of journalists, commentators and think tankers – including Isabel Oakeshott, Freddy Gray of the Spectator USA, the Telegraph’s Madeline Grant and Peter Whittle of the New Culture Forum – as they discuss all this and more.

Also joining LIVE WITH LITTLEWOOD will be Sam Bowman of the International Center for Law and Economics, author and comedian Dominic Frisby, the Cato Institute’s Johan Norberg – plus the IEA’s Emma Revell and Christopher Snowdon.

JOIN IN THE DEBATE LIVE at 6pm – here or on YouTube.
