Labour MPs Push Absurd PMQs Earpiece Conspiracy

Two Labour MPs have used Twitter to help push a top-tier crank conspiracy that Boris was, in fact, using an earpiece to help him at PMQs. Their proof? A photo of Boris’s clearly empty ear…

A Tweet from anonymous account @Shadowkass that started the absurd theory, which garnered 1,700 likes, was quote Tweeted by Birmingham Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe who said, “Would be better for the PM to clear it up immediately”.

Later, Bill Esterton referenced “suggestions that Johnson had an earpiece in for PMQs“, saying “If he was receiving help, it didn’t show”.

Boris’ performance was noticeably upbeat because of the larger MP presence in the chamber, though Guido didn’t realise he’d rattled Labour this much…

UPDATE: Corbyn’s former PPS joins the crackpot crew